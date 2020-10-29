NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - In order to keep as many people as healthy as possible, election commissions throughout middle Tennessee have come up with a plan to allow those who test positive for the virus to still cast their ballot on or before November 3rd.

“COVID-19 has cost us to do a lot of things differently,” Jeff Roberts with the Davidson County Election Commission says.

If you should test positive for COVID-19 between now and election day, call your local election commission to set up an appointment.

You need to show up to your polling location wearing a mask on November 3rd. You’ll be given a ballot to fill out while you stay in your car.

Poll workers will be in full PPE, and in Davidson County, you’ll have to show proof of a positive test.

“This is really set aside just for those people who have been unfortunate enough that they’ve tested positive and have no option for absentee ballot,” says Roberts.

News4 also checked with Williamson, Rutherford, Sumner, and Wilson counties. They all have the same plan in place. All you must do is call the county election commission office and schedule your time to go.

Here are the different phone numbers to call to schedule your appointment depending on which county you are registered to vote in.