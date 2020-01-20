Judge Rachel Bell became very emotional Monday, during the dedication ceremony of her new courtroom in Bordeaux. The focus of work for this courtroom is one of redemption, and renewal.
The new Music City Community Court is located in the Bordeaux-North Community Justice Center, at the McGruder Family Resource Center on 25th Avenue North.
We hear from judge Bell today, and learn more about the work she does to help out those who have paid their debts to society, today on News 4 at 6.
