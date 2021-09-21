NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Two people from Texas made a trip to Tennessee to paint a new mural showing the twins who died in the August flooding in Waverly.
The artists, Brittany Johnson & Efren Rebugio, came to Waverly from Austin Texas to paint the mural of twins Ryan and Rileigh on the front wall at The Walls Art Park.
