News4 has some important information for your next trip to the doctor.
Hospitals are now required to list prices for standard services online. The new Federal law is intended to make hospitals more transparent, helping patients get more info before deciding on important healthcare decisions.
We found not only a difference in costs, but also ease when searching for procedure prices online.
On sthealth.com - there's a tab that says "shop.” At the bottom of the next page, you’ll find a clear lists of common procedures and costs. Click here.
Tri-Star Centennial offers a list of services, the price range and the estimated hospital stay. Click here to access the site. They encourage patients to call ahead for a detailed advanced estimate (800)-370-1983.
The costs on Vanderbilt University Medical Center's website is tricky to find.
First, on the main page, you go to patient and visitor info. Click on financial assistance. Then, you'll see a tab on the left side of the screen that says "our charges." Click on another link that says "view list of charges." Then agree to terms and conditions, enter in a valid email address.
Once you've done all that, you'll find a complete list of charges for drugs, supplies, and other standard charges for hospital procedures. Click here.
The changes also apply to rehabilitation facilities, psychiatric hospitals and critical access hospitals.
St. Thomas Health reps say the list is generated by the average costs billed, but that pricing could vary by individual patient and by facility.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.