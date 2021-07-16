NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The New Jersey man charged with kidnapping his son and bringing him to Tennessee is now facing a first degree murder charge in the death of his son's mother.
27-year-old Tyler Rios was formally charged by the Union County Prosecutor's Office Thursday after he led police to the spot in Monterey, Tennessee where the body of 24-year-old Yasmine Uyar was found.
Rios remains in custody in Tennessee while he awaits court in New Jersey.
He is currently being held without bond.
