NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Murals are everywhere in Nashville. But there’s a new one in the Gulch that’s interactive and gives back to healthcare workers. The mural sits on 11th Avenue South in the middle of two large mural walls many tour groups take photos in front of.
“I had no idea, I’m so excited now,” says Gina Palmeri, a tour guide for Photo Walk Nashville. She takes tourists and locals across Music City to see its many murals. “It’s like right on our route, so we’re super excited about it.”
But this mural is different. With a QR in the bottom left-hand corner, people can scan it with their phone, download the app, and the mural comes to life virtually.
“I saw it from the street, and I said, “I have to go see that”, because I’m a healthcare worker myself,” says Michelle Ramonette, a visitor from California.
It’s an idea Jim and Woody, radio hosts at 107.5 The River on Music Row conjured up to give back to healthcare workers still fighting the pandemic.
“They were just telling us, “Hey, early on we felt the love but not so much after a while,” says Jim.
They found local artist Whitney Herrington to design and paint the mural. They also wanted to work with TailGate Brewery. They’ve been donating pizzas to healthcare workers every Tuesday night at Vanderbilt Medical Center since December. It’s thanks to continuous donations from people in the community.
Here’s how the mural works: visit the mural and post a photo on social media using the hashtag #iHeartHeroes. For every photo posted, $1 will go to TailGate’s pizza donation program to continue delivering pizzas to healthcare workers on Tuesday evenings.
