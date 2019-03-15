After 8 years of learning and training 100-twenty students at Meharry Medical College officially became doctors today.
And it's one of the happiest moments in their young lives.
News 4's Terry Bulger was there.
" It's about to get crazy here at Meharry the clock ticking down to that big moment.
----------------
" I can dance my envelope dance...I'm excited..." ( Freeze)
Time stood still for Jersey Napolean and that envelope....waiting for the clock to tick down before she could open it.
When she did, the dancing started again.... she's on her way to New York City to be a doctor...a true Oh My God Moment.
Lots of squeezing and hugging will fill Mariah Cheeven's day....Proud parents
" I saw St. Louis Children's Hospital that's where I'm going for Pediatrics...."
8 years---medical school master degrees, tons of work, and likely a lot of debt....
Match Day is really Achievement Day.
" I'm the first doctor in my family it took me awhile but I'm here and gonna be a doctor."
Those are the words I heard everywhere.
" I'm a doctor.."
Mariah couldn't stop saying it...
"I'm a doctor..."
(Terry)
" So after 8 years of school they can finally call themselves doctor, just as important they'll know for the first time get a paycheck.
Terry Bulger News 4
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.