While Red Grooms' Fox Trot Carousel still sits in storage at the Tennessee State Museum, the town of Franklin is riding into the Merry Go Round Game.
Ken Means just moved here from Oregon, and he brought his Carousel making skills with him.
News 4's Terry Bulger went to see him.
" Ken's Carousel Carvings look like this when he starts, a little rough, but give him 6 months and a sharp knife and they'll wind up looking like that.
The Giraffe just one of the 50 animals he's created.
A chisel at a time, turning wood into wonder.
" I never met anybody who stood in front of a car and didn't' find something that they liked."
For 40 years making Merry Go Rounds has made him Merry. He never stops.
" I tell people it's like a Potato Chip you just can't do 1, that's how we started we did 1 and the value in that is you ideas for new ones other ones."
Filling a studio in Franklin with faces,
" We don't normally have them grouped together, where everybody can see them,"
Still a bit shocked that he can do this.
" Sometimes we'll get up in the morning and look at the ones we did we are like did I do that.
" Wow"
Now searching for a place to put it.
This Carousel won't sit still.
" No No No No No No that's out of the question, it's meant to be ridden and enjoyed."
Terry Bulger News 4
