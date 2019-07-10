Gallatin, TN (WSMV) – The City of Gallatin has released the tense 911 call from a woman whose car slid into a flooded ditch during recent heavy rains.
On the night of June 26th, torrential rains drenched Sumner County, creating hazardous driving conditions for people in the area of Gray Street, Boyer Street, Fairgrounds Road, the intersection of West Main and Red River, and New Hope Road.
"Can you tell how high the water is," a male 911 operator asks the woman on the other end.
“It's really high,” says the woman caller who identified herself as Monica Fleming. “I can feel it getting into my car."
During the three-minute call, Fleming tells the operator she slid into a ditch on East Gray street near the Gallatin First Church of the Nazarene. Her two children, ages 5 and 8, were in the car with her.
"The inside of my floor is starting to get wet," says Fleming. “Another car right behind me just slid into a ditch also."
During the call, Fleming can be heard instructing her daughter to call Fleming’s husband to tell him what was wrong. When the woman decides to try to get out of the car, her concern and inability to open the door is quite clear.
"Oh my god I cannot get out! as soon as I opened my door, I- I, I cannot get out," says Fleming.
Hannah Bleam, the External Affairs Officer for Williamson County Emergency Management Agency spoke with News4 about what to do if you find yourself in a situation where water is rising around your car.
"It's best to just abandon the car and move to higher ground only if you can do that safely,” says Bleam. “If you exit your vehicle, try to move into water that's not moving. If it is moving, obviously call 911 [to be rescued]."
Bleam focuses heavily on prevention, saying often the same roads and communities flood every time there's a heavy rain, so she says not to park along or drive down those places.
“’Turn around, don’t drown’ that’s the safest thing to remember,” says Bleam.
Many counties around middle Tennessee have teams ready to rescue you if you find yourself in a situation where you need to be rescued from high water.
