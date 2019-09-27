Artists from Middle Tennessee head to Humphreys county tomorrow with paint 

It's a unique way to mix their creativity with Waverly's Natural Beauty.

Terry Bulger headed west to see more.

It's all coming tomorrow. The trees that now hold 14 empty white slabs soon to be named Walls Art Park....the color coming from Murals and a sort of Professional Graffiti.

" We want people to be able to do this legally and not just in the dark of night, what they make is beautiful is should be seen when the sun is shining.

This is a first and an ambitious move for Waverly, 60 miles west of Nashville

Bite- Waverly is not known for its art scene...No ha ha that is true but this is the start we needed

The all day walls art park festival starts Saturday.

25 real artists and you too invited fill up these walls with whatever....likely spray painted over in a week, which is actually encouraged.

Bite

We just want anyone to come out, if you're a Mom bring your kids and make it fun, it surely will be."

No rules no regulations just space...where graffiti is actually wanted.

Tb news 4

Feature Reporter

Terry Bulger has been bringing you stories of the people and places that make Tennessee unique and interesting on News4 since 1990.

