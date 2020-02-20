NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police raided a home on Monaco Drive in Hermitage Thursday morning and now neighbors are expressing their concerns.
"I’m terrified," one neighbor said. "Terrified even playing in the backyard I don’t know if there’s going to be gunfire exchange because we’ve had to hide twice now."
Police raided the property and found 26 people inside, as well as a baby.
News's Rebecca Cardenas spoke with neighbors and has more reaction tonight at 10 on News4 Tonight.
