An abandoned construction site has become a dumping ground, raising health concerns and questions about who is being held responsible, according to neighbors in the area.
The eyesore at the corner of Stainback and Douglas avenues isn’t hard hard to miss.
Neighbors said a construction site stalled out six months ago and they’re tired of seeing the mess.
“It’s just an eyesore,” said Jason Stalcup, who lives in East Nashville. “People have started dumping trash, and mattresses, and it's not good for the neighborhood. It attracts rodents. It stinks.”
“The trash is a health concern,” added Diane Ransom, who also lives in East Nashville. “Hopefully they're not throwing food over there,” said Ransom.
The property owner's lawyer told News4 a conflict with Nashville Electric Service forced the construction project to stop in its tracks.
“They got all kind of wood there they bought that's just sitting there rotting,” said Ransom.
The attorney said the contractor was responsible for maintaining the property and they were supposed to put the materials in a warehouse.
That contractor has since been fired and further legal action is being taken.
The property owner has now hired a demolition and waste removal team to clean up the site and is slated to do so next week.
All the materials have to be thrown out and the build needs to be torn down to the foundation.
“They need to be responsible neighbors as well. That’s what's frustrating to the community,” said Stalcup.
Metro Codes said a property inspector has already been out to the site and issued a notice to the property owner to clean up the location.
They have until Oct. 22 to remove the junk or further action will be taken.
