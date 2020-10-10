NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Nearly 3,000 Nashville Eclectic Company customers are without power Saturday night due to equipment malfunction.
Crews are aware and working to fix the problem.
Nearly 3k customers without power in the Goodlettsville area due to equipment malfunction. Crews are working to restore The outage, which is only expected to be momentary #NES #NashvilleElectricService— Nashville Electric Service (@NESpower) October 11, 2020
