Nashville Mayor John Cooper said he hopes to reopen Nashville businesses in May, but warned it will be a slow process.
"How do we reopen the community? That will be a subject for all of us in the weeks ahead," he said.
The streets are eerie in downtown Nashville. Businesses and the people who used to work in them are filing record numbers of unemployment claims.
"I think we are all trying to get the city and state reopened," Cooper said.
Monday, Governor Bill Lee said he planned to phase in a reopening of Tennessee businesses May first.
Cooper said it's important for the curve to flatten and to make sure there is adequate testing.
Statewide, the number of positive tests are still going up - just more slowly, according to the state's health commissioner, Lisa Piercey. said
"For the tenth consecutive day, our cases are going up only by a single-digit percentage increase. That means the curve is flattening. That is good news," Piercey said,
A model by Vanderbilt Universty warned that if social distancing is lifted too quickly - and without adequate testing - there could be a second wave of infection started by just a few infected people.
Democatic state reprentative Mike Stewart said there needs to be a statewide effort to find and isolate people who might be infected, and, while testing at Nashville-run sites is free - that's not the case everywhere.
"Testing needs to be broadened. We still have major counties where you have very few testing options, particularly options that don't cost money," Stewart said.
"We don't have a chance to relax too much. We still have a large increase in cases. We still have people in the hospital. We still had three additional deaths that we had to report today. So this is a long way from being over," Cooper said.
