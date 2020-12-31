NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – In the Volunteer State, its volunteers continue to help crime scene workers and traffic controllers downtown.
Doug and Telisha Williams from the Dreamers Food Truck brought bags of food downtown making sure no one working around the explosion area is hungry.
“The opportunity just presented itself and we knew we could help it was just our way to give back again,” Telisha Williams said.
The volunteer group Box 55 is here too, typically a first responders’ best friend. But six days after the bomb, they’re still here with coffee, sandwiches and support.
“The volunteer code is to help people whether it’s fire fighters, police, it’s just what we do Terry if you need help, I’m gonna help,” Box 55 volunteer Luis Del Rio said.
Volunteers with Box 55 said they’ll be here as long as investigators are at the blast scene. Volunteers with food likely to do the same as we enter a new year.
To learn more about Box 55, click here.
