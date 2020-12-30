NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - To honor First Responders and the resiliency of Nashville after the Christmas bombing, the Tennessee Titans will be wearing a new decal on their helmets during Sunday's game against the Houston Texans.
The decal shows "615 Strong", which is a reference to the main area code for Nashville, with an emphasis on the "6" in light blue which is the number of officers that are credited with saving countless lives that morning.
The computerized voice emanating from the white motor home offered a terrifying warning: "This vehicle will explode in 15 minutes."
Titans LB Will Compton began a player-led effort to make donations to the Nashville Convention and Visitors Corp.’s Music City, Inc. relief fund which will help businesses, residents, and employees affected by the bombing.
