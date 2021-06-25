NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) — As the dust began to settle after the Christmas Day bombing, stories of the heroes from that morning emerged.
One of them being Officer David Snowden, an MNPD Officer who lives on 2nd Ave N and who radioed building entry codes to the “Nashville Six” to help with life-saving evacuations.
After months of construction and displacement, Officer Snowden is back in his home at Butler’s Run and not only are his window frames at his apartment new, but so his is way of life.
"I can honestly say Ryan, there's a lot of things that have happened in the last six months, I have a renewed perspective on life," said Snowden.
With the constant construction and reminders everywhere on 2nd Ave N, he thinks about the bombing everyday.
Snowden said, “I think about friends, I think about family. I think about the lives that could have been lost and how blessed we are and how grateful I am."
He’s trying to live life to the fullest now.
Since the bombing, he and his then fiancé got a dog, Pablo. And then he got married. The wedding was supposed to happen in the breezeway of the Butler’s Run building but that couldn’t happen because of construction so they instead had a small intimate gathering with friends and family not too far from downtown.
"I'm thankful for the progress that we made. I remember when I came home from work on Christmas day, standing at 2nd and Church, trying to take all of that in. To absorb the feelings and emotions and process what I was looking at. I never experienced anything like that before in my life, seeing that and process that emotionally. I think being able to stand back and look at it now, I'm reminded that Nashville is strong again, and the resiliency of Nashvillians and the people who call this home, never ceases to amaze me. We always seem to bounce back," said Snowden.
The bombing also changed his perspective in the police department. He explained how it meant he had to take work home with him.
“I said that day it was one of the first times that I had ever had to leave home and go to work and take the problems of home with me because this is where I work, and then to come back from work to go home and it's still there. I think my emotions ran the gamit," Snowden said.
He continued, "For me, when I'm able to come home and take off the uniform, take off the badge, and slip up on the rooftop, and I start to look around the city again, I'm reminded of how beautiful it is. And I'm reminded of why I fell in love with this city so many years ago."
With what Officer Snowden sees on a daily basis and what he lived through Christmas Day, his message six months after the bombing, is to look out for each other and love each other.
“I think Christmas Day and the Christmas day bombing brought us closer together and unfortunately events like that bring us together, I hope that we don't soon forget that day, six months ago. The sense of community, the sense of caring and the sense of sharing, the sense of involvement, the sense of responsibility we have to take care of our neighbors and look out for each other. I hope that we never lose that," he said.
Snowden said, "This event has definitely made us stronger and when we see lives that have been impacted by it, businesses that have been forever changed by it, that we don't forget. and that we are constantly reminded of the good in people and that we are a strong city and we're a diverse city. And when we bring all of those differences together, it creates this beautiful palate of colors and culture and causes us to see individuals for who they are and what they are. At the end of the day, we love each other and we don't forget to tell each other that."
