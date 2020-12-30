Red Cross Blood Drive sign - generic
 
 
 CNN

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The American Red Cross helps those impacted by the Christmas Day bombing in Nashville.

The Red Cross really wants to help immediately the 80 or so people that lost their home Christmas morning. However, the Red Cross is also in need of help.

Sherri McKinney with the Red Cross said it is important that the media get the message out that they are ready to do what it’s done for more than 100 years, help.

The best way to help those impacted by the Nashville explosion is to call 1-800 RED CROSS. Callers will be prompted to option “4”, then “2”, then “2” to be connected to a caseworker.

So far, that connection between help and those who need help has not been easy. McKinney said finding the residents who need help has been more difficult than usual. The Red Cross believes 80 people have been left homeless after the blast, and many have found family or friends for support.

But for the rest, McKinney said people can also go to redcross.org and find services there that offer immediate help.

Mostly her message is about being persistent. The Red Cross phone may ring busy, but it’s a national number, so people will get assistance.

