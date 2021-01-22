NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro officials released new information on Friday for people affected by the downtown bombing on Christmas day.

It's been almost a month since an RV exploded outside an AT&T transmission building in the area of Second Avenue North. Both local authorities and the FBI have tied Anthony Quinn Warner to the explosion.

On Friday morning, Mayor John Cooper hosted a virtual information session with affected downtown property owners, residents, and tenants. The session's purpose was to "update and answer questions on Metro government's recovery and rebuilding efforts."

The city is expediting permits for limited purposes of shoring up and stabilizing most series damaged structures. Metro officials said no demolition or rehabilitation permits will be given outside of the planning department and Metro Historical Commission approval.

Metro Water said the structures they have found no damage to delivery systems.

It was also discussed that NES has the most infrastructure work to be done and that gas is ready to be operational as soon as area is deemed safe.

Metro officials are staying flexible with traffic patterns allowing as much access as possible to construction personnel and property owners. Still, the main goal is to keep everyone safe.

"We are getting very close to opening for vehicular traffic from Commerce to Broadway. In fact, we have opened our sidewalks for pedestrian traffic already. Codes and structural engineers have been in to ensure that buildings are safe, and owners have been inside doing construction. OEM and codes both sign up for access. We'll be fine to have more people drive through and pedestrian traffic as well. As far as a timeline, it depends on how swiftly that goes, but we are trying to do it as expeditiously as possible."

Next Friday, Cooper will meet with everyone again with more departmental updates -- and a community feedback session.