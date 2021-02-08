NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Bricks from the 1800s were salvaged Monday from the Rhea Building on Second Avenue, hit by the Christmas Day bombing. The bricks are original pressed bricks made in Nashville almost 150 years ago.

To glue historical Second Avenue back together, it starts with the foundation.

"We need to retain the character of this street," Betsy Williams, a Second Avenue resident displaced by the bombing, said. "It's such a gem for Nashville, and I want it to be cohesive."

Before Christmas Day, Williams lived on the Rhea Building's third floor – the sidewalk below now covered in bricks.

Robbie Jones is a consultant with New South Associates hired by The District, a non-profit dedicated to maintaining historic preservation in Nashville. Jones will be cataloging and picking up individual bricks to store and save for the rebuilding process.

"They tell the story of our city's history," says Tim Walker with Metro Historical Commission. Walker said they would reuse as much of the old brick as possible, but some will have to be replicated.

"It'll be hard to find a match, to be perfectly honest," Walker says. "They'll work to do that, but it will be difficult to do that because these bricks were locally made, likely with local clay."

Crews collecting materials to restore historic Second Avenue district NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Restoring Second Avenue is a top priority for Nashville following the Christmas morning bombing, but you might be wonde…

The bricks will be kept in temporary storage, where crews will match the brick to their building. Teams will send other valuable items to the Tennessee State Museum.

For the bricks that aren't salvageable, they go into the dumpster, and crews will dispose of them at a later date. The pieces of 2nd Avenue are slowly becoming more recognizable. The historic bricks will be back to stand the test of time.

"It's going to be exciting. It's going to be frustrating. It's going to be challenging. It's going to be fraught with difficulty and full of reward," Williams said.

The process starts with the Rhea Building, and preservation crews said they would work with other building owners in the coming weeks.

To help the process, you can donate by clicking here.