NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Police announced earlier today that 2nd Avenue North between Broadway and Commerce Street has reopened to pedestrian traffic.
Good News! 2nd Avenue North between Broadway & Commerce Street has just reopened to pedestrians (no vehicles). We understand some of the businesses on that stretch of 2nd Avenue North will be reopening in the very near future. #nashvillestrong pic.twitter.com/AlbEvQYTmj— Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) January 8, 2021
Right now, no vehicles are allowed to travel that stretch of road.
