NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Acme Feed and Seed released a new video of the bombing in downtown Nashville on Christmas Day.
On December 25, an RV exploded outside an AT&T transmission building in the area of Second Avenue North. Both local authorities and the FBI have tied Anthony Quinn Warner to the explosion.
The restaurant/bar at the end of Broadway released a video from their rooftop camera on Wednesday.
NEW: video of the Christmas Day #Nashvillebombing from Acme Feed & Seed’s rooftop camera pic.twitter.com/aiDvFaWBOb— Rebecca Cardenas (@RebeccaWSMV) January 6, 2021
