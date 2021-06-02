NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Metro Police Department will be implementing recommendations from a board that examined the response to a complaint about the man responsible for the downtown Christmas Day bombing.
On December 25, an RV exploded outside an AT&T transmission building around Second Avenue North. Both local authorities and the FBI have tied Anthony Quinn Warner to the explosion.
A Metro Police report obtained by News4 showed that in August 2019, an attorney representing Warner's ex-girlfriend called 911 to report that his client had threatened to take her own life and had guns at her property.
A five-member group investigated the police's response to Warner's home in 2019. The group, consisting of two people outside of the Metro Police department and three within the department, made the following recommendations.
Metro Police Chief John Drake said the committee's after-action analysis "contains important recommendations that will significantly strengthen this police department’s bomb-related investigations."
The committee released their full reports to the media on Wednesday morning. Drake and U.S. Attorney Ed Yarbrough will hold a news conference at 9:30 a.m. on the documents. News 4 will carry the news conference live on Channel 4 app.
“Members of Hazardous Devices Units, or bomb squads, are dedicated, highly trained individuals, this police department’s HDU included,” Drake said. “The after-action recommendations being implemented will make their work even better for our city and the Middle Tennessee region.”
