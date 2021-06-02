NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Metro Police Department will be implementing recommendations from a board that examined the response to a complaint about the man responsible for the downtown Christmas Day bombing.

On December 25, an RV exploded outside an AT&T transmission building around Second Avenue North. Both local authorities and the FBI have tied Anthony Quinn Warner to the explosion.

A Metro Police report obtained by News4 showed that in August 2019, an attorney representing Warner's ex-girlfriend called 911 to report that his client had threatened to take her own life and had guns at her property.

A five-member group investigated the police's response to Warner's home in 2019. The group, consisting of two people outside of the Metro Police department and three within the department, made the following recommendations.

Recommendations from Nashville Bombing Committee Require that all efforts to follow-up with any individual regarding an HDU investigation be documented, even if the efforts do not result in progress or contact. Such actions should include, but are not limited to, attempts to call, attempts to contact, number of times knocked on a suspect’s door, computer checks, database checks, etc.—RECOMMENDATION BEING IMPLEMENTED THROUGH HDU COMPONENT POLICY Conduct random quarterly audits of Hazardous Devices Unit case files to ensure that the best investigative practices are being used and all documentation is being properly completed—RECOMMENDATION IMPLEMENTED Establish a monthly explosive summit attended by MNPD Hazardous Devices Unit technicians, MNPD Specialized Investigations Division representatives, FBI representatives, ATF representatives, and Tennessee Department of Homeland Security representatives. During the summit, representatives discuss investigations and what casework should take place to further those investigations—RECOMMENDATION IMPLEMENTED; FBI, ATF & TENNESSEE DEPARTMENT OF HOMELAND SECURITY AGREE TO THE IMPORTANCE OF THE MONTHLY SUMMIT. Following each Explosive Summit meeting, the captain of the Special Operations Division or his/her designee will distribute an email to the precinct commander whose geographical area is affected by an investigation in order to keep that commander updated on situations that could impact precinct-based officers/detectives—RECOMMENDATION TO BE IMPLEMENTED Initiate a four-part confirmative closure prior to officially marking a case inactive, so as to ensure the original information has not changed. A reasonable attempt shall be made to follow-up with the reporting person, complainant, or those who have information related to the allegation/incident; Federal database checks shall be conducted through the FBI, ATF, DEA, DHS and other applicable agencies; State and local database checks shall be conducted through the MNPD, State of Tennessee, Joint Terrorism Task Force, and other applicable components; The Specialized Investigations Division shall be contacted for a final database and online check, and if an investigation is halted due to lack of probable cause or other legal reason, the MNPD’s Case Preparation component, legal advisor, and/or the District Attorney’s Office should be contacted to discuss the full scope of options.—RECOMMENDATION TO BE IMPLEMENTED Remind all MNPD officers, through roll call training, of the legal resources available to assist them in determining whether sufficient probable cause exists to seek a search warrant. The roll call training should emphasize that the greater the potential danger to the community and its citizens, the more likely it should be to seek legal consultation.—RECOMMENDATION ACCEPTED; DEVELOPMENT IN PROGRESS Submit a State of Tennessee “Suspicious Activity Report” (SAR) on all Hazardous Devices Unit calls where the totality of the circumstances would lead an investigator to reasonably believe that more investigative efforts would be needed, or if the HDU technician believes the information could assist with other investigative efforts. The SAR report is designed to distribute information regarding suspicious activity throughout an established distribution network that includes the Joint Terrorism Task Force, Tennessee Fusion Center, and other state & federal partners. All acquired information is then analyzed and compared with other information from around the country to determine if the respective data—when correlated with additional data via integrative analysis—can assist in finding and defining larger criminal frameworks.—RECOMMENDATION IMPLEMENTED

Metro Police Chief John Drake said the committee's after-action analysis "contains important recommendations that will significantly strengthen this police department’s bomb-related investigations."

Police Chief Drake Statement “While the committee concluded that there is no way to know for sure whether the Christmas Day bombing could have been prevented, and that patrol officers followed protocols and procedures during the August 2019 call, deficiencies were identified in the follow-up investigative process,” Chief Drake said. “It is of paramount importance to all of us that any deficiencies are corrected.” “A significant issue was the lack of documentation of investigative actions taken by the Hazardous Devices Unit. That has been fixed and a number of other safeguards have been implemented,” Chief Drake said.

The committee released their full reports to the media on Wednesday morning. Drake and U.S. Attorney Ed Yarbrough will hold a news conference at 9:30 a.m. on the documents. News 4 will carry the news conference live on Channel 4 app.

“Members of Hazardous Devices Units, or bomb squads, are dedicated, highly trained individuals, this police department’s HDU included,” Drake said. “The after-action recommendations being implemented will make their work even better for our city and the Middle Tennessee region.”