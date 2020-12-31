NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – A new Metro Police report shows guns that belonged to the Nashville Christmas bomber were never claimed before his death.

On Aug. 21, 2019, Metro Police received a report on Anthony Warner, the Christmas day bomber man.

A woman who lived with Warner had made suicidal threats and was sitting on her front porch with firearms. These two unloaded guns belonged to Warner.

The woman told police that "she did not want them in her house any longer."

While talking with police, the woman told officers Warner was building bombs in his RV on his property and "frequently talked about the military and bomb making."

No other actions were taken against Warner after late August and "to the best of my knowledge," no reports about him were sent to police.

The Metro Police Chief addressed warnings on bombing suspect at a news conference on Wednesday afternoon. Chief John Drake said their hands were essentially tied by this situation.

Property Room records show Warner never claimed those firearms.