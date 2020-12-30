NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Metro Police Chief addressed warnings on bombing suspect at a news conference on Wednesday afternoon after a former girlfriend told an attorney about him making bombs in 2019.

Metro Police Department was given a tip in August 2019 that Anthony Warner, the man named as the Christmas day bomber, was building bombs in his RV on his property. Police said they tried knocking on the door and calling Warner several times.

Police said they even contacted the Federal Bureau of Investigation about Warner and their agents indicated he was not on any lists. After that, police continued to try and contact Warner as well as surveilling the area.

Police report shows MNPD looks into Nashville bomber activity in 2019 NASHVILLE (WSMV) - According to a police report obtained by News4, Metro Police were given a…

Metro Police Chief John Drake said their hands were essentially tied by this situation.

"I don't believe there was a lapse in judgment. Maybe there could've been follow up after, but what are we following up on? Do you have a lady who said this guy is capable of making bombs and he is the officers try and knock on the door they turn it over to hazardous devices who try to ascertain if a bomb is being made they turned over to specialize investigation who contacts the FBI and continually go back to his home, and they knock on his door, and nothing ever comes out of it? Never grants concerned, but we never determined anything that gives us probable cars in a circle and then the narrative is were harassing him," Drake said.

News 4 also wanted to know why it took so long for investigators to release this information to the media and the public. Drake said that he didn’t find out about the 2019 report until Sunday. He added the fact that all of their phone lines have been down, contributed to the delay

During a press conference on Monday, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, FBI, and Metro Police were all there.

"He was not on our radar," Director of the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation David Rausch said. "We're all taking pieces of the puzzle, working to determine what the motivation was."

Who was Anthony Warner? Authorities continue to investigate Nashville bomber Federal investigators are piecing together the life of Anthony Warner, 63, to find clues int…

News 4 asked Drake why it took so long to send us the report. The chief said ever since they got it, they’ve been researching it to figure out what they had so they could answer questions on Wednesday.

The chief said he did call Mayor John Cooper to give him a heads up about the report.