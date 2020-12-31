NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Members of the Metro Council received an update on the investigation in the Nashville Christmas day bombing as well as the restoration efforts on Thursday afternoon.

Councilor Bob Mendes tweeted that council members received an email that there would be a conference call with Chief John Drake and Mayor John Cooper on Thursday afternoon. On social media, Mendes explained in a series what took place during that call.

"Focus is on the current status and the road to rebuilding. Understandably, there are no answers yet about what needs to be replaced or the cost," Mendes tweeted.

During the call, Drake told members that the life of the bomber Anthony Quinn Warner "was spiraling out of control," and he had issues with his family. However, Drake did not talk about any previous interactions that police had with Warner.

On Aug. 21, 2019, Metro Police received a report on Anthony Warner, the Christmas day bomber man. The report stated Warner was building bombs in his RV on his property and "frequently talked about the military and bomb-making."

Drake previously said this situation essentially tied their hands.

Mendes said Drake repeated what he said during Thursday's news conference.

Metro Police address warnings on bombing suspect The Metro Police Chief addressed warnings on bombing suspect at a news conference on Wednesday afternoon after a former girlfriend told an attorney about him making bombs in 2019.

According to Mendes, Drake explained that at least two buildings downtown "may collapse at any time."

"Law enforcement does not know much about possible evidence in those buildings because they are unsafe," Mendes tweeted.

Nashville takes next steps in explosion recovery As cleanup continues in downtown Nashville after the Christmas day bombing, the mayor discussed the cleanup efforts on Thursday morning.

According to Mendes, Metro Fire Chief Swann discussed how "there may be human remains in the buildings at risk of collapse." Cadaver dogs searched the area and may have gotten a hit, Mendes tweeted.

"They believe it is from suicide bomber Warner, but this is a challenge to deal with as clean-up goes forward," Mendes tweeted.

Councilors asked during the call if anyone was missing in the homeless community. However, Drake said there were no known reports.

According to Mendes, Cooper talked about how Nashville cannot just replace the buildings and need to replace the "look and feel" of the historic area.

Mendes added that crews were still replacing infrastructure, but it was unclear when it would complete.

There are seven buildings currently unsafe for occupancy, and it is still being determined if they are salvageable. According to Mendes, Director of Metro Codes Bill Herbert said they didn't have that information. Still, more information could be released to the council on Monday morning.

Mendes said the meeting ended just before 4 p.m. because Drake had to leave. News 4 was not alerted to the conference call.

Vice Mayor ending meeting now because Chief Drake has to leave. — Bob Mendes (@mendesbob) December 31, 2020

For continuing coverage on the Nashville bombing investigation and restoration efforts, click here.