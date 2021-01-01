Metro Councilor critical of 2019 police report on Nashville bomber, FOP responds

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Metro Police's handling of the investigation into a 2019 complaint against the Christmas day bomber. The police's union has responded to the councilor's complaint.

Both local authorities and the FBI have tied Anthony Quinn Warner to the explosion of an RV outside the AT&T transmission building on Second Avenue early Christmas morning. Authorities believed that Warner died in the explosion.

On Aug. 21, 2019, Metro Police received a report Warner was building bombs in his RV on his property. Police investigated the claims but never contacted Warner, and officers were unable to search his property. Due to the lack of evidence relating to any crime, no additional action was taken by Metro Police.

Metro Police Chief John Drake addressed the warnings about Warner and discussed them with the media this week. Drake defended the actions of his department and said investigators had "no legal basis for search warrants or subpoenas based on what we knew at the time."

Councilor Bob Mendes took to Twitter on Thursday and explained that they would "answer hard questions about the August 2019 police report." In his blog, he also called the investigation "a failure."

The year ends on a hopeful note because I know Nashville will recover from the Christmas bombing & COVID & everything else 2020 threw at us. We will rebuild 2nd Avenue! The city also will have to answer hard questions about the August 2019 police report- https://t.co/DfotSvVehz — Bob Mendes (@mendesbob) December 31, 2020

"So far, Chief Drake and Mayor Cooper are saying 'hindsight is 20/20.' I don’t think we can accept that as the final answer. I think Nashville will insist on getting past the claim that nothing more could have been done and into looking at what policies, training, and practices would have prevented this suicide bombing," Mendes wrote.

Fraternal Order of Police, which represents the Metro Police, responded to the comments and accused Mendes of engaging in "public theatre." FOP President James Smallwood in a letter given to the media went on to Mendes' comments are "extremely concerning."

"...Days after six police officers selflessly charged into the danger to protect the city and its people, and while the entire MNPD was working tirelessly to aid Nashville in its recovery, you found it appropriate to make wild and baseless allegations that painted every police officer in this city as a racist. Your suggestion that we would have minimized our response to any issue – much less one as significant as a bombing – based on race, is absolutely abhorrent and ludicrous," Smallwood wrote.

In the letter, Smallwood asked Mendes to go on a ride along with police and apologize for his comments.

"We ask that you take this opportunity to re-evaluate your comments, issue a retraction and apologize to the brave men and women of this police department who stand ready to charge towards the danger on any given day to save you, even if it means they may lose their life in the process," Smallwood wrote.

