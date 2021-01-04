NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Council members will get another update from Mayor John Cooper today on the ongoing recovery efforts to Nashville's historic downtown area following the bombing on Christmas morning.
The update will happen over the phone at 3 this afternoon and will focus on what's being done or what will be done to get Second Avenue North back on its feet.
Last week Metro Council members received major updates on the recovery process, including the status of two buildings that officials worry could collapse. Metro Codes also told the council that several buildings had been deemed unsafe to be occupied.
The heads of several Metro departments assisting in the recovery process are expected to be included in the briefing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.