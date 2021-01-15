NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Mayor John Cooper has extended the executive order for the third time regarding the Christmas day bombing in downtown Nashville.
The executive order allows Cooper to protect the public and facilitate the ongoing criminal investigation on 2nd Avenue near Commerce Street.
The order states that the criminal investigation into the bombing continues, and first responders are assessing the structural integrity as well as the safety of the buildings.
On December 25, an RV exploded outside an AT&T transmission building in the area of Second Avenue North. Both local authorities and the FBI have tied Anthony Quinn Warner to the explosion.
