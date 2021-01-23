French's Boots in Nashville reopens after Christmas day bombing

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Another business in downtown Nashville has reopened after the Christmas Day bombing.

The family-owned boots store French's announced on Facebook, it was open on Saturday. The business had been closed since an RV exploded outside an AT&T transmission building in the area of Second Avenue North.

"Unfortunately, our store took some damage as well, but as soon as we are able, we will be back stronger than ever," French's posted on Facebook on Dec. 31.

Businesses in the downtown area continue to rebuild after the bombing. On Friday morning, Mayor John Cooper hosted a virtual information session with affected downtown property owners, residents, and tenants.

Rebuilding efforts continue on 2nd Avenue Metro officials released new information on Friday for people affected by the downtown bombing on Christmas day.

The store held a "Building Back Sale" on Saturday. To donate, click here.