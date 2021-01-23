French's Boots in Nashville reopens after Christmas day bombing

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Another business in downtown Nashville has reopened after the Christmas Day bombing. 

The family-owned boots store French's announced on Facebook, it was open on Saturday. The business had been closed since an RV exploded outside an AT&T transmission building in the area of Second Avenue North.  

"Unfortunately, our store took some damage as well, but as soon as we are able, we will be back stronger than ever," French's posted on Facebook on Dec. 31.

Businesses in the downtown area continue to rebuild after the bombing. On Friday morning, Mayor John Cooper hosted a virtual information session with affected downtown property owners, residents, and tenants. 

The store held a "Building Back Sale" on Saturday. To donate, click here. 

 

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2020 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

 

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.