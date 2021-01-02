FBI looking to talk anyone who received materials from Nashville bomber

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV)- The Federal Bureau of Investigation is looking to talk to anyone who received materials from Nashville bomber Anthony Quinn Warner.
On December 25, an RV exploded outside an AT&T transmission building in the area of Second Avenue North. Both local authorities and the FBI have tied Warner to the explosion.
The FBI believes several acquaintances of Warner throughout the country received materials from him. And they want to speak with those acquaintances.
"Were aware the suspect sent materials which espoused his viewpoints to several acquaintances throughout the country. We're asking those who received these to contact the FBI at 800-CALL-FBI," FBI Special Agent Jason Pack said in a statement to News 4 on Saturday.
