NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Rasmussen family’s 2020 Christmas would already be different, spent just the four of them together.
“We’re already trying to make the best of kind of an isolated Christmas,” Nicole Rasmussen said. “We dressed our boys in matching Christmas pajamas. We just had the best night.”
What Rasmussen couldn’t predict was that it would be memorable for another reason altogether.
“That’s when we napped the last photo of our home, when everything was ready for that big Santa surprise in the morning,” she said. “And then it would just be three or four short hours later that we work up to banging on our door.”
“Their instructions were vague. They just called it a public safety threat,” Rasmussen said.
Noting the urgency in the officers’ voices who woke them up before 6 that morning, Rasmussen and her husband got their boys out of bed, still in their matching pajamas, and left.
“As we pulled away across the bridge, we watched the bomb blow up,” Rasmussen said.
Instinctively, they turned around and Rasmussen ran down a street she no longer recognized.
“When I saw it, everything was just on fire. Cars were still kind of exploding,” she said. “Parts of the building were falling off every handful of seconds. It was very much a war zone type of a scene.”
Nearly a year later, standing on a street marked by the worst and best of humanity, the emotions are still there.
“Every time we come down here it’s hard,” Rasmussen said, fighting back tears. “In some ways, last year was the most beautiful Christmas because people just gave. They gave wrapped presents to our kids since stores weren’t open, I know that those probably came from under their tree.”
As another Christmas approached, Rasmussen knew this one – and everyone after – would be different, too.
“We did learn that the things you actually need are few,” she said. “We had the things we needed in front of us, which was our family.”
