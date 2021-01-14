NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Rebuilding from the bombing will be hard enough for the business owners on Second Avenue in downtown Nashville, but in six weeks they face a major deadline that adds insult to injury.
Steps from the barricades on Second Avenue sites the historic Pilcher Building, no less damaged from the Christmas Day bombing.
“We lost all of the windows on Second Avenue,” said David Creed. “The blast pushed the entire windows onto the floor, so you can see this glass is not broken.”
The building was one of seven that sustained enough damage in the blast that the city wanted a more detailed review of its structural integrity.
“You can see there’s some structural, see some wood cracked up in here,” said Creed. “We’re definitely going to be several hundred thousand dollars in construction damage. The loss of revenue is pretty significant. I don’t know what that is yet. We’re still working on that.”
Creed and his team bought the property in 2017 and spent millions to rework the interior for retail, offices and four luxury lofts that rent on Airbnb.
They expect it will take a full 90 days to be back up and running.
Creed said his biggest concern is how to pay an upcoming property tax bill that more than doubled in 2020.
“Property taxes for us in 2019 were $112,000. For 2020 they jumped to $240,000,” said Creed.
The property tax increased 114% and is due at the end of February.
“That is significant because a large portion of our property taxes is pad for by, it’s paid by your tenants,” said Creed. “So a year like 2020 when you have businesses that are struggling to produce revenue – it pays rent and pays those taxes – on the heel of that to have a large property tax increase, it’s tough.”
Creed said he’s proposed a plan to help the building owners on Second Avenue in downtown.
He wants their property tax to revert back to 2019 levels and then have the city use that money to rebuild Second Avenue.
News4 has reached out to the city about that plan. We’ll have their response on News4 Tonight.
