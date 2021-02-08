NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Restoring Second Avenue is a top priority for Nashville following the Christmas morning bombing, but you might be wondering why a portion of the street is still closed.
Since Second Avenue North is part of a historic overlay district, the city wants to make sure the area is rebuilt and restored to exactly how it was before the explosion.
Starting Monday morning the main focus will be on collecting the materials they can, especially the bricks.
Those bricks will be evaluated and stored for when rebuilding can begin, so they can try and match the original building facades as much as possible.
The goal is to try and save as much of the original building material and reuse it, rather than have it sent to a landfill.
In the early seventies, historians say the Second Avenue district became the first district listed on the National Register of Historic Places in Nashville.
The project is being done with the help of Nashville's Historical Commission, the district and Metro Public Works.
Metro Historical Commission Foundation Chair Ann Roberts is raising funds for the restoration work.
"We are heartened by the initial reports from structural engineers that say that its not as bad as it looks," Roberts said.
Items that are unable to be used in the restoration will be used in replicating new materials, or will be used in exhibits.
The bricks that will be reused will be transported to two locations provided by Metro General Services.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.