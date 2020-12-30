NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - CNBC personality and philanthropist Marcus Lemonis is fundraising in Nashville.
Help is here for businesses impacted by the Christmas day bombing with Camping World CEO and CNBC host Lemonis started a fund. Lemonis put in half a million dollars to start.
I have set up nashville@marcuslemonis.com specifically for any local business destroyed by the explosion. Our team will be providing cash/funding, insurance and real estate guidance , clean up efforts etc. please spread the word. #NashvilleStrong pic.twitter.com/VWAzhQ6q2R— Marcus Lemonis (@marcuslemonis) December 26, 2020
It's more than doubled thanks to donations from celebrities such as Reese Witherspoon, John Rich, and Sheryl Crowe. All have ties to Nashville. It's a forgivable loan.
Lemonis spoke with business owners to figure out how to help them. He had them write down their plans on how to move forward.
Lemonis answered questions such as what it will take to reopen, find another location, and keep people employed.
Lemonis said he was in Nashville filming a documentary a year ago and fell in love with the hospitality. This fund is his way of giving back.
Now is the tome to help https://t.co/3bxUT5klrR pic.twitter.com/Q9jZ8cH3EQ— Marcus Lemonis (@marcuslemonis) December 30, 2020
Lemonis partnered with a nonprofit to make sure this money gets sent to these businesses in need. He added they're working fast to get the money out there.
"There are certain checks that are being written today to make sure that people can eat because you have employees that don't have any money," Lemonis said. "I, as a citizen, you, as a citizen, I don't feel good about people not being able to feed their family."
For those in nashville affected by bombing please come to @OmniNashville and bring as much of this as you can. We are on second floor starting at 1230pm . pic.twitter.com/69R1FPJPQt— Marcus Lemonis (@marcuslemonis) December 30, 2020
Lemonis said he's looking for the city, state, and federal government to pitch in too. This fund for Nashville businesses is still growing. For the link for the fund, click here.
Any contribution will go a long way to helping out the families affected by the Christmas Day bombing - please support Nashville 30 Day Fund and those devastated. I put the first $500,000 but it will take millions. They need local/state/federal help NOW https://t.co/TvdzIwsqiy— Marcus Lemonis (@marcuslemonis) December 30, 2020
