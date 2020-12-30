NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - CNBC personality and philanthropist Marcus Lemonis is fundraising in Nashville.

Help is here for businesses impacted by the Christmas day bombing with Camping World CEO and CNBC host Lemonis started a fund. Lemonis put in half a million dollars to start.

It's more than doubled thanks to donations from celebrities such as Reese Witherspoon, John Rich, and Sheryl Crowe. All have ties to Nashville. It's a forgivable loan.

Lemonis spoke with business owners to figure out how to help them. He had them write down their plans on how to move forward.

Lemonis answered questions such as what it will take to reopen, find another location, and keep people employed.

Lemonis said he was in Nashville filming a documentary a year ago and fell in love with the hospitality. This fund is his way of giving back.

Lemonis partnered with a nonprofit to make sure this money gets sent to these businesses in need. He added they're working fast to get the money out there.

"There are certain checks that are being written today to make sure that people can eat because you have employees that don't have any money," Lemonis said. "I, as a citizen, you, as a citizen, I don't feel good about people not being able to feed their family."

Lemonis said he's looking for the city, state, and federal government to pitch in too. This fund for Nashville businesses is still growing. For the link for the fund, click here.

