NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - In the year since the Christmas Day bombing on Second Avenue in downtown Nashville, some businesses plan to return to their original locations while others have moved on.
Sandy Lee owns the $10 and Up Boutique. Lee’s original business on Second Avenue was located in the building that saw the most damage.
“We started seeing drone overhead pictures from the media, and then our hearts really just kind of fell,” Lee said.
Lee’s business has since moved to Marathon Village, but displays mementos from its original location, like a flag and part of the front door.
Meantime, other businesses aid leaving wasn’t a question.
“Our heart is on Second Avenue,” Demetrius Kelly, manager at Rodizio’s and The Melting Pot, said.
Kelly said rebuilding is a long process because of the historic nature of the district, but said both restaurants plan to come back.
