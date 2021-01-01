NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Metro officials received new information on the damage to downtown Nashville by the Christmas day bombing.

The Office of Emergency Management said when the RV exploded outside the AT&T transmission building on Second Avenue North early December 25 morning, the blast affected 1,200 employees, more than 45 businesses, 46 parcels, and 400 residents.

Business/building owners will be allowed to visit the impact properties on Friday from noon to 4 p.m. Urban Search & Rescue Team members will escort the business/building owners. No visits are planned for Saturday and Sunday, Metro Police said.

After Metro Codes completed their inspections, the following buildings in the blast site were "deemed unsafe for use or occupancy and no entry is allowed:"

134 2nd Ave N

160 2nd Ave N

166 2nd Ave N

170 2nd Ave N

176 2nd Ave N

178 2nd Ave N

184 2nd Ave N

And the following buildings can be entered, but unsafe mainly due to the threat of falling glass:

131 2nd Ave N

144 2nd Ave N

177 1st Ave N

Metro councilors updated on bombing investigation, downtown restoration efforts Members of the Metro Council received an update on the investigation in the Nashville Christmas day bombing as well as the restoration efforts on Thursday afternoon.

Metro Police said 1st and 2nd Avenues North remain closed while 3rd Avenue North is now open to traffic. Broadway is fully opened and fire crews are boarding up windows and doors before the rain moved into the area.

Officials with the Office of Emergency Management are still working with everyone impacted by the blast and Command 1 Mobile unit remains at Riverfront Park for support.