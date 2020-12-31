NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – After his office was damaged during the Christmas day bombing, an attorney told News 4 it is unclear when he will be able to return inside his building.
Right now, federal aid could be soon on the way to Nashville .and it’s desperately needed for so many people with apartments and businesses along Second Avenue.
On Thursday 1,200 employees and more than 45 businesses were impacted by the bombing including attorney Will Conway.
“It was like something out of a movie that was made in some type of war area,” Conway said.
That’s how Conway described the destruction he saw firsthand on Second Avenue.
“A lot of trees were down, there were a lot of people working the scene,” Conway said.
Conway is a defense attorney and his office is in the Washington Square Building. He said it’s about 250 yards from Second Avenue and Commerce, the blast site.
“[I] went down to first and broad and registered with the FBI. Signed some liability waivers they brought me up to the exteriors of my office,” Conway said.
That was when he saw the damage to their space, starting in the lobby
“The lobby was a disaster. Almost all the windows from the ground floor to the third floor of that lobby area where our atrium is, all of the glass was broken,” Conway said.
He added there is even more damage to the offices.
“My law partners office, the actual entire window became unhinged from the frame. Smashing her desk, her desktop,” Conway said.
Conway said they weren’t allowed to touch anything, just pictures for insurance
“The FBI as well as Metro was very clear that the only pictures, we were allowed to take would be inside of the actual office building,” Conway said.
Conway said he’s not sure when they’ll be fully allowed back inside that building but explain what’s next for his business.
“We’ll have to look at our insurance policy. I would imagine a bomb covers it. It’s not one of those things you look for on your insurance policy,” Conway said.
