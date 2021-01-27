NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Inspired by the actions of Metro Nashville Police officers during the Christmas Day Bombing, a Nashville area photographer is offering free mini-session to law enforcement. Owner of Emotive Photo, Meagan Scharmahorn, says the 20 minute sessions can be used however the officer would like.
Emergency personnel work at the scene of an explosion in downtown Nashville, Tenn., Friday, Dec. 25, 2020. Buildings shook in the immediate area and beyond after a loud boom was heard early Christmas morning.(AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
Emergency personnel work at the scene of an explosion in downtown Nashville, Tenn., Friday, Dec. 25, 2020. Buildings shook in the immediate area and beyond after a loud boom was heard early Christmas morning.(AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
Debris scattered a near the scene of an explosion in downtown Nashville, Tenn., Friday, Dec. 25, 2020. Buildings shook in the immediate area and beyond after a loud boom was heard early Christmas morning.(AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
Emergency personnel work at the scene of an explosion in downtown Nashville, Tenn., Friday, Dec. 25, 2020. Buildings shook in the immediate area and beyond after a loud boom was heard early Christmas morning.(AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
Emergency crews stage near the scene of an explosion in downtown Nashville, Tenn., Friday, Dec. 25, 2020. Buildings shook in the immediate area and beyond after a loud boom was heard early Christmas morning. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
A K-9 team works in the area of an explosion in downtown Nashville, Tenn., Friday, Dec. 25, 2020. Buildings shook in the immediate area and beyond after a loud boom was heard early Christmas morning.(AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
“We had an officer reach out to surprise his wife with a photo shoot. We’ve had one of the wives of an officer reach out. They were supposed to get married in 2020, and they scratched that. Now she’s pregnant and so it’ll be a maternity shoot for them. We had an officer reach out and just wants pictures of him and his K-9, which is awesome,” says Scharmahorn.
Scharmahorn says right now she’s offering sessions on select days in January, February and March, but will add more days if all the slots fill up.
Those interested can sign up here by January 31st.
