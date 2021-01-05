NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -- Tuesday night's Metro City Council meeting became emotional as the six officers who saved lives Christmas morning by evacuating 2nd Avenue before the bombing were honored.

New mural honors Metro officers who helped evacuate downtown before explosion A new mural downtown is honoring the six Metro Police officers who helped evacuate the downtown area moments before a bomb exploded on Christmas morning.

Police Sergeant Timothy Miller was there to accept the honor and he briefly spoke for the first time since the bombing.

“I do appreciate the recognition, not only for myself, but for the other officers involved," Sgt. Miller said.

He added that he's noticed the outpouring of love across the state and the country but doesn't take the credit and gives it to the other five officers.

“They’re heroes, everyday. This is a tragic incident, and I thank God I’m here, um with my family. And that all my officers are ok. No lives were lost that day.”

Miller also said he doesn't take it for granted when they are recognized and thanks Metro Council for it.

He said, “I don’t talk a whole lot about the incident so often, in time I will. But for now I just thank you, everyone involved and I’m just glad we’re all here today.”