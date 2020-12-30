NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A nostalgic soda shop on 2nd Avenue is among the businesses destroyed by the Christmas Day bombing. The owners said they got the see the damage in person for the first time on Tuesday.
"Yeah, we've been through a lot," Marven Roufail, Rocket Fizz's manager, said.
The storefront was easy to spot. It had red and white striped awnings that now have been stripped to the ground after the bombing.
"We have soda that's like 'dirt soda,' 'buffalo sauce.' It's a cool store," Roufail said. "But a lot of our inventory is just on the ground…It's like someone took it and started shaking like everything is out of place. It's going to take a long time to fix anything."
Now, the shop has glass shattered everywhere, from the windows to the hundreds of soda bottles that once lined the walls. The owners said they could get pictures of the aftermath from their security cameras, which were still working after the explosion. But Tuesday was the first day they saw it in person.
"They gave us 20 minutes to look at everything, and then we had to leave," Roufail said. "But I didn't want to be there for any longer. I literally didn't know how to react with my first time there. Like I was in shock."
Roufail said they don't know how much they will have to pay for repairs; they hope insurance will cover some. In the meantime, a GoFundMe has been created to help Rocket Fizz get back on its feet.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.