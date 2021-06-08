Nashville Zoo opening Coral Conservation Lab to visitors for World Ocean Day

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - If you're looking for an excuse to get back out to the Nashville Zoo, look no further.
The zoo will open its Coral Conservation Lab to the public on Tuesday for a one-day event to celebrate World Ocean Day.
Celebrate #WorldOceanDay on Tuesday, June 8 by visiting our Coral Conservation Lab accessible for one day only! These coral are being rehabilitated from stony coral tissue loss disease. Do your part by signing the 30x30 campaign pledge. https://t.co/zBgVhnANvY #LetsSeaTheCute pic.twitter.com/XtDD8cjmEB— Nashville Zoo (@NashvilleZoo) June 4, 2021
The lab rehabilitates coral that is battling stony coral tissue loss, which has lead to a 100 percent mortality rate in some coral species.
The lab will open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m..
