Nashville Zoo opening Coral Conservation Lab to visitors for World Ocean Day

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - If you're looking for an excuse to get back out to the Nashville Zoo, look no further. 

The zoo will open its Coral Conservation Lab to the public on Tuesday for a one-day event to celebrate World Ocean Day. 

The lab rehabilitates coral that is battling stony coral tissue loss, which has lead to a 100 percent mortality rate in some coral species. 

The lab will open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m..

Click here for more information.

 
 

