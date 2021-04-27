NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Nashville Zoo has been nominated as one of the top zoos in North America by USA Today’s 10Best Contest.
Additionally, the Zoo’s Tiger Crossroads exhibit has been nominated as the best exhibit by the same organization.
This is the third year in a row that Nashville Zoo has gained national attention for award-winning exhibits with Expedition Peru: Trek of the Andean Bear being nominated in 2019 and 2020. This is the first year the Zoo itself has been nominated as best overall.
Tiger Crossroads opened in April 2019 and won Top Honors for Exhibit Design from the Association of Zoos and Aquariums in 2020, the highest accomplishment for exhibit design given by AZA.
“We have worked hard to build a zoological park that Nashville can be proud of,” said Nashville Zoo President and CEO Rick Schwartz in a news release. “Now that we’ve been nominated as the best in North America, we hope our members, fans and followers will vote and help us become number one.”
USA Today gathered a panel of seasoned travel and zoological experts who nominated their 20 favorite zoos and exhibits based on guest engagement and a high level of animal care.
People are encouraged to vote daily for their favorite zoo and zoo exhibit until the contest ends May 24. The top 10 winners will be announced on June 4.
