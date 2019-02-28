You can learn how to be good at something, but it helps a lot if you have natural talent. Especially when you're young.
That applies to sports, school work and in this case art.
Terry Bulger says that's certainly true for one award winning Metrpo Middle School student.
5th grade art class is likely to produce some refrigerator quality drawings of flowers and trees.
But Nashville 11 year old Drew Morrison is creating art far beyond his years.
" I'm using shadows to create a depth..."
Drew Morrison has no idea what his painting today will wind up looking like.
But he hopes it's something close to this.
Abstract Art....the kind where it may look like any kid could do this...but they can't.
What it is, is all up to you.
" Because it can be whatever you want some people see different things in abstract art."
Already creating more than 200 of these....at the age of 11.
Just won the Vanguard Black History Month Award competing with adults.
Dr. King proudly glancing at his every move.
" You can teach anyone to draw, but some have natural talent some have the knack for it."
Drew is in the knack for it category.
" I'm gonna need it to make a darker green, it's gonna look like a hunter green, ok."
Art club teacher Leighton Lancaster knows other paintings may be easier to appreciate and understand...abstract requires backwards thinking, color theory, and design.
Classmates draw pretty flowers, and he knows that's great, just not for him.
" I actually started off painting flowers, but I don't do that anymore.
