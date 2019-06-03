Critters are part of the Countryside when you live in Tennessee... and for one West Nashville woman with a camera, it's not a bad thing.
Even for the animal most of us would like to scare away.
News 4's Terry Bulger tells us all about it.
" Her name is Robin she's surrounded by her dogs, but it's the possum people keep talking about."
The ugly, tick eating, night stalking Possum has a friend.
" I do consider them cute."
Robin Cohn runs the West Nashviile shop Come, Sit, Stay, commands for her dogs Kai and Bodi....in her world where Pets clearly come first.
"It's really safe to say, I'm an animal lover.."
Safe to say, she's a possum lover too,ever since they started coming to her back porch.
Long past her bedtime, they come, every night, so she set up a camera, put out some food, then gets up in the morning to watch the show.
Posting it for Facebook Followers, all new Possum People. Once a week or so, a fox comes and joins the show.
" Really it's joyful, in this crazy world we live in it's joyful to watch these little critters eating grapes, I can't explain it, but for me it's a total escape from everything."
Plus she says, they get a bad rap...they kill 5-thousand ticks a season, slowing the spread of Lyme disease, even venomous snakes can't kill them and of course in her world they're just cute.
" So you say give Possums a chance, yeah they are good creatures, and do a lot of good work."
Robin says she'll keep feeding if they'll keep eating...mostly loving the free entertainment." Terry Bulger News 4.
