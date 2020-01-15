The Titans are one win away from the Super Bowl and running back Derrick Henry keeps impressing football experts across the country.
Here in Nashville, he's impressing off the field, in a very unselfish way.
News 4's Terry Bulger shows us.
Character is a major part of Life at this Nashville school, and character defines Titans running back Derrick Henry
Montgomery Bell Academy is Old School, since 1867 a part of Nashville.
All Boy Teenagers Headmasters and no nonsense High Academics.
Not just reading, writing and arithmetic, Poetry is big too....on this day it's Poe.....
Edgar Allen style, with a Titans twist.
" Tell me tell me truly I implore, can you tackle Derrick Henry anymore....tell me tell me I implore..."
Teacher and Titans Fan Roddy Story flipped the book at his students and told them the part he loves about the running back's season.
" In August he took 50 students shopping for school supplies, on the next he took Metro school teachers shopping for school supplies, he did not just write a check he went shopping with them."
Henry does this Tuesday's on his day off. We know what he does on Sundays.
" I wanted to show the boys that he's more than just someone who can tote the rock , he does a lot of stuff in the community."
" In December he showed up at 100 oaks mall and paid for Christmas Presents for families who couldn't afford it."
On the field it's a team game, so too is it off the field.
" This team is full of guys like him, high character team I think that's why we turned the season around.
MBA plans a raucous watch Party Sunday, with Derrick in mind,
" We need to support the team like he supports the community.
Terry Bulger News 4.
