Nashville Growth is a Benefit to the city in many ways.
Our Multiple Grammy Award winning Symphony feels it by the requests they get from Symphony's around the world, who want to come here and play.
The latest is from Poland.
News 4's Terry Bulger talked to the Maestro about it all.
" You know how awesome it is to be music director in a city that proudly calls themselves Music City....
Maestro Giancarlo is also music director for the Symphony in Poland.
It's a credit to the work he's done in Nashville the past ten years.
" Classical music is not just happening in Berlin or Amsterdam, but in Nashviile it's thriving.
So much so that 100 of those Polish Symphony members performed here in town this week.
Same goes for artists from Germany, England and Holland.
Music has no specific language, but Polish Violinist Radoslaw Pujjanek does.
His first glimpse of Nashville's Symphony Hall.
" Wow it seems to be absolutely fantastic.."
: But as I can see right now it's amazing.
When in Nashville, it's not all about the violin. Hot Chicken and Lower Broadway are must do's.
" I already had the hot chicken, and after a concert we visited the bars, very famous."
" For us to convince artists to come to Nashville, that no longer happens, now they're the ones calling us."
Terry Bulger News 4.
NOW HERE'S A LOOK AT SOME OF THE UPCOMING CONCERTS AT THE SCHMERHORN SYMPHONY CENTER FEATURING THE NASHVILLE SYMPHONY.
ON SUNDAY, GUEST CONDUCTOR STEVE HACKMAN IS REWORKING BOB
STAR WARS FANS CAN CHECK OUT RETURN OF THE JEDI WITH THE MUSIC PERFORMED LIVE THE FIRST WEEKEND IN FEBRUARY.
AND
ON VALENTINES DAY PATTI LABELLE WILL USE THE SYMPHONY AS HER ORCHESTRA FOR ONE NIGHT ONLY.
