THE NASHVILLE SYMPHONY TAKES ITS SHOW ON THE ROAD ONCE AND WHILE, MOSTLY TO PERFORM FOR CROWDS THAT CAN'T EASILY MAKE IT TO THE SCHERMERHORN.
IN FACT, THAT WAS THE CASE TODAY.
NEWS 4'S TERRY BULGER WAS THERE WITH AN AUDIENCE SO READY TO JUST LISTEN.
Seeing the Nashville Symphony is a spectacle, but hearing them is really what matters.
Today students at the Tennessee School for the Blind got an afternoon lunch of Beethoven and Mozart.
Music has always been welcome at the Tennessee School for the Blind..mostly when the students play it themselves.
But today they were the audience.
Symphony violinist Louise Morrison didn't know what the reaction would be.
: I hope to see them dancing, moving around anything they want to do we appreciate it."
Her hope happened after she played the first chord.
Leah Mayberry watched and listened intently...()
I think it's amazing...
A first to hear music that's 200 years old.
I like how they play older music, I like it better than modern music.
With walking canes checked in at the door, they sat and listened....intently.. like Avery Mayberry who plays Jazz Trumpet.
" A lot if it I analyze in my head mentally and figure out the time and the signature."
It's the Symphony's Ensemble in the Schools program bringing music to you.
<< little music then to my tag at 30:07>>
" just today the Symphony announced its summer programs on the road, they'll be visiting Lebanon Lafayette, Hendersonville and Antioch.
Terry Bulger News 4.
