Every day at Ooh Wee Bar-B-Q on Jefferson Street customers can find chicken legs for one dollar. It’s a special, owner Fredrick Waller knows helps his community.
“I know there’s a lot of people in this area that can’t eat, a lot of homeless people, a lot of people on drugs, a lot of people struggling,” Waller said.
It’s this community that will be the focus of a new council committee.
“There’s a lot of crime around here,” Waller said. “If the focus is on this area then I know that it can become better.”
The question this committee will focus on, is how to curb the number of people incarcerated from the 37208-zip code.
“These are specific questions that maybe by working together we can find answers to,” Nashville vice mayor Jim Shulman said.
Shulman pinpointed eight Nashville issues with specific questions for committees to research. Each committee of five council members will have its own topic and report back with potential solutions in about four months.
“Some of those committees deal with budgetary issues so you want to get those budgetary issues in front of the council and the new mayor as quickly as possible,” Shulman said.
One of those issues is pay for teachers, police, firefighters and metro employees.
“Nashville is not the same city that it was five years ago, it’s not the same city it was a year ago,” president of the firefighter’s association, Mark Young said. “To actually seat a committee that focuses on pay, it’s just huge.”
Other committee topics include voter turnout, after school programs and teacher supplies. Issues, Shulman hopes they can find solution for.
“It’s certainly worth the try and the effort to see if it works,” Shulman said.
Council members turned in forms with the top three committees they’d like to be a part of. Shulman is hoping to pick the committees by the next council meeting.
Shulman says he also encourages citizens to be a part of the committees and to reach out to his office with any interest.
Here is a list of all the special committees:
1. Why are Nashvillians not voting, and what steps can be taken to get more citizens engaged?
2. What steps can be taken (working with the School Board) to make sure that teachers do not have to pay out of pocket for school supplies for their classrooms? While you are looking at that issues, what about the textbook situation? Are there enough to go around and, if not, why?
3. It seems like almost everywhere you go (especially downtown), there are full and partial street closures. Are they all properly permitted? Before an entity is allowed to close a street, are plans established (and carried out) to deal with traffic back-up? If they are not permitted or allowed to be blocking streets, why is no one enforcing/stopping them from doing this?
4. Sidewalks—a perpetual issue for Nashville. Who has the list of current and future sidewalks? How is that list determined? How much does it cost to build a linear foot of sidewalk in Nashville? How does that cost compare with other peer cities? And is there a way to reduce the cost so that we can get more sidewalks?
5. 37208. It has, according to reports, the highest percentage of incarceration in the country. What do we need to do to correct that?
6. Teachers, firefighters, police, Metro employees. Where do our employees fit on the pay schedule? How do we compare to our peer cities? Do our employees feel valued? What can and should we do about this?
7. What are the current afterschool opportunities for our young people in Nashville and what should they be?
8. Enforcement of our Code. The Council can pass all the ordinances that it wants to but if the law is not being enforced, the ordinances do not mean much. Working with the Codes Department, determine the extent of our enforcement efforts. What is being enforced, how quickly are we able to respond to a concern, are we properly staffed, what areas need updating?
