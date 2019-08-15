Everything Nashville Artist Herb Williams creates is not what it seems, you just have to look closer.
From afar it's a beautiful painting, but up close it's just a bunch of well-placed crayons.
Terry Bulger takes you to Herb's world.
Those are crayons about 50 of them not much to look at right...but zoom out and they're smoking.
Herb Williams doesn't play with crayons like you did as a kid.
The headphones and record player are crooning crayolas.
" I use the whole stick
The stick, thousands of them placed perfectly one at a time.
" if I get to use the entire crayon, you can smell it a little bit, it's a whole different experience.
Ask him to make a pear, and he won't draw it. Green's the color, he's the creator.
" The larger I can go, like this pear works pretty well when it's like 8 times the size it's really fun...."
He's been doing this in Nashville for 15 years, you name it he'll make it....everything you see comes from crayons.
Mind boggling but beautiful.
" You can see it from distance, that's weird, what even is that, not until you close till you realize it's crayons..become a whole different thing.
All of this on display at the Rymer Gallery on Nashville's 5th Avenue....amazing how he can make a crayon speak.
" When you use several hundred thousand ones, they have their own language."
Herb's language of oh-Wow.
Terry Bulger News 4.
